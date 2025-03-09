Israeli airstrike kills two in southern Gaza amid push for ceasefire extension

CAIRO: An Israeli airstrike killed two Palestinians in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday (Mar 8), medical sources said, as mediators pushed ahead with talks to extend a shaky 42-day ceasefire agreed in January between Israel and Hamas.

The Israeli military said its aircraft struck a drone that crossed from Israel into southern Gaza and "several suspects" who tried to collect it in what appeared to be a botched smuggling attempt.

The strike comes one day after an Israeli drone strike killed two people in Gaza on Friday. The Israeli military said it attacked a group of suspected militants operating near its troops in northern Gaza and planting an explosive device in the ground.