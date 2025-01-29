Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Israeli airstrike on south Lebanon's Nabatieh injures 14, health ministry says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Israeli airstrike on south Lebanon's Nabatieh injures 14, health ministry says

Israeli airstrike on south Lebanon's Nabatieh injures 14, health ministry says

Rescuers rush to the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted an area in the southern Lebanese village of Nabatieh on Jan 28, 2025. An Israeli drone strike wounded 14 people in south Lebanon on Jan 28 despite a ceasefire in force for more than six weeks, the Lebanese health ministry said in an updated toll. (Photo: AFP/Abbas Fakih)

29 Jan 2025 05:22AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIRUT: An Israeli air strike on Nabatieh, a major town in southern Lebanon, injured 14 people on Tuesday (Jan 28), the Lebanese health ministry said.

Security sources reported a second strike in a nearby area. They said the first targeted a vehicle loaded with weapons, while the target of the second was still unclear.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Israeli forces killed at least 24 people and wounded at least 141 in southern Lebanon on Sunday and Monday, the Lebanese health ministry said, as thousands of people tried to return to their homes in the area in defiance of Israeli military orders.

Related:

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group and Israel agreed on a ceasefire in late November, ending a conflict across the Israeli-Lebanese border that has killed thousands of people since it was ignited by the Gaza war in 2023.

The US said on Sunday the agreement between Lebanon and Israel, which included an initial 60-day period for the withdrawal of Israeli troops, would remain in effect until Feb 18, an extension to the Jan. 26 deadline previously agreed.

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said on Monday that the group would not accept any justifications to extend the period for Israeli troops' withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement