Logo
Logo

World

Israeli fire kills three people in Gaza, tension rises
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Israeli fire kills three people in Gaza, tension rises

Israeli fire kills three people in Gaza, tension rises

Mourners hug each other during the funeral of Palestinians who, according to medics, were killed in an Israeli strike on Sunday, at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, January 11, 2026. REUTERS/Haseeb Alwazeer

12 Jan 2026 03:59AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CAIRO: Israeli fire killed at least three Palestinians in two separate incidents across the enclave, local health authorities said, as tension rises over continued violence since an October ceasefire.

Medics said one Palestinian was killed in the Tuffah neighbourhood in Gaza City, in an area under Palestinian control, while two others were killed in southern Gaza in the town of Bani Suhaila east of Khan Younis, an area Israel still occupies.

The Israeli military said forces fired at a "terrorist" who crossed into the area under their control in the northern Gaza Strip, posing an immediate threat.

Related:

In the southern Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said it killed another "terrorist" in an airstrike after he approached troops operating in the area, posing an immediate threat.

Fighting has largely abated since Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas agreed to a ceasefire in October, two years into the war, but it has not stopped entirely. Israel and Hamas have traded blame over the violations of the deal.

A Hamas official told Reuters on Sunday (Jan ‌11)that the group urged mediators to intervene to stop "daily Israeli killings that aim to derail the ceasefire deal".

More than 440 Palestinians, most of them civilians according to Gaza health officials, have been killed since the truce, as well as three Israeli soldiers.

 

Source: Reuters/fs

Related Topics

Gaza Israel-Hamas ceasefire
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement