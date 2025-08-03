Israeli hostage family condemns 'vile' Hamas video propaganda

JERUSALEM: The family of an Israeli hostage held in Gaza for almost 22 months accused Hamas on Saturday (Aug 2) of tormenting him with hunger as part of a propaganda campaign.

The David family was reacting after Hamas's armed wing released a video of 24-year-old Evyatar David, looking emaciated and weak in a narrow concrete tunnel, for the second night in a row.

"Hamas is using our son as a live experiment in a vile hunger campaign. The deliberate starvation of our son as part of a propaganda campaign is one of the most horrifying acts the world has seen," the family said in a statement.

David was abducted during the Hamas attack that sparked the Gaza war along with his friend Gal Gilboa-Dalal. Both had been attending the Nova music festival in southern Israel.

They were among 44 festival-goers seized. Palestinian militants killed 370.

In late February, Hamas released a video showing David and Gilboa-Dalal being held inside a vehicle and forced to watch a hostage release ceremony a short distance away.

Of the 251 hostages taken during the Hamas attack, 49 are still being held in Gaza, including 27 the Israeli military says are dead.