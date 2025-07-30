Commentary: Air-dropping food into Gaza is a 'smokescreen' as starvation worsens

CANBERRA: Israel partially lifted its aid blockade of Gaza this week in response to intensifying international pressure over the man-made famine in the devastated coastal strip.

The United Arab Emirates and Jordan airdropped 25 tonnes of food and humanitarian supplies on Sunday (Jul 27). Israel has further announced daily pauses in its military strikes on Gaza and the opening of humanitarian corridors to facilitate United Nations aid deliveries.

Israel reports it has permitted 70 trucks per day into the strip since May 19. This is well below the 500 to 600 trucks required per day, according to the UN.

The UN emergency relief chief, Tom Fletcher, has characterised the next few days as “make or break” for humanitarian agencies trying to reach more than 2 million Gazans facing “famine-like conditions”.