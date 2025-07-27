Israel announces daily pauses in Gaza fighting as aid airdrops begin

JERUSALEM/GAZA: Israel on Sunday (Jul 27) announced a halt in military operations for 10 hours a day in parts of Gaza and new aid corridors as Jordan and the United Arab Emirates airdropped supplies into the enclave, where images of starving Palestinians have alarmed the world.

Israel has been facing growing international criticism, which the government rejects, over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and indirect ceasefire talks in Doha between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas have broken off with no deal in sight.

US President Donald Trump, on a visit to Scotland, said Israel would have to make a decision on its next steps in Gaza, and he did not know what would happen after the collapse of ceasefire and hostage-release negotiations with Hamas.

Military activity will stop from 10am to 8pm (7am to 5pm GMT) until further notice in Al-Mawasi, a designated humanitarian area which stretches along the coast, in central Deir al-Balah and in Gaza City, to the north.

The military said designated secure routes for convoys delivering food and medicine will also be in place between 6am and 11pm starting from Sunday.

UN aid chief Tom Fletcher said staff would step up efforts to feed the hungry during the pauses in the fighting.

"Our teams on the ground ... will do all we can to reach as many starving people as we can in this window," he said in a post on X.

In their first airdrop in months, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates parachuted 25 tons of aid into Gaza on Sunday, a Jordanian official said, adding that those were not a substitute for delivery by land.

Palestinian health officials in Gaza City said at least 10 people were injured by falling aid boxes.