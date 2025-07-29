Trump says many are starving in Gaza, vows to set up food centres

CAIRO: United States President Donald Trump said on Monday (Jul 28) many people were starving in Gaza and suggested Israel could do more on humanitarian access, as Palestinians struggled to feed their children a day after Israel declared steps to improve supplies.

As the death toll from two years of war in Gaza nears 60,000, a growing number of people are dying from starvation and malnutrition, Gaza health authorities say, with images of starving children shocking the world and fuelling international criticism of Israel over sharply worsening conditions.

Describing starvation in Gaza as real, Trump's assessment put him at odds with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said on Sunday "there is no starvation in Gaza" and vowed to fight on against the Palestinian militant group Hamas - a statement he reposted on X on Monday.

However, Netanyahu later on Monday described the situation in Gaza as "difficult", saying his country was working to ensure aid delivery to the besieged strip.

"Israel will continue to work with international agencies as well as the US and European nations to ensure that large amounts of humanitarian aid flow into the Gaza Strip," Netanyahu said, according to a statement from his office.

Trump, speaking during a visit to Scotland, said Israel has a lot of responsibility for aid flows, and that a lot of people could be saved. "You have a lot of starving people," he said.

"We're going to set up food centres," with no fences or boundaries to ease access, Trump said. The US would work with other countries to provide more humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza, including food and sanitation, he said.

A White House spokesperson said additional details on the food centres would be "forthcoming".