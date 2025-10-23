Israeli lawmakers advance bills to annex parts of West Bank amid US opposition

JERUSALEM: Israeli lawmakers voted on Wednesday (Oct 22) to advance two bills seeking to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, a move pushed by far-right ministers but opposed by the United States.

The preliminary votes took place as US Vice President JD Vance visited Israel to bolster a fragile Gaza ceasefire brokered by President Donald Trump, who has made clear that Washington would not support annexation efforts.

“I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank,” Trump told reporters at the White House in September. “It’s not going to happen.”

Israeli media reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had instructed members of his ruling Likud party to abstain from the vote.

Notably, in a statement, Likud said the measures were “another provocation by the opposition aimed at damaging our relations with the United States.” It added that “true sovereignty will be achieved not through a showy law for the record, but through proper work on the ground.”

BILLS TARGET MAJOR SETTLEMENTS

During a preliminary reading, lawmakers voted to advance two separate proposals. The first, approved by 32 votes to nine, calls for the annexation of Maale Adumim, a large settlement east of Jerusalem that is home to around 40,000 Israelis.

The second bill, which would annex the entire West Bank, passed by a narrower margin of 25 votes to 24.

Far-right members of Netanyahu’s cabinet have openly advocated annexation of the Palestinian territory, which Israel has occupied since 1967.

“The Knesset has spoken. The people have spoken,” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich wrote on X. “The time has come to impose full sovereignty over all of Judea and Samaria — the inheritance of our ancestors.”