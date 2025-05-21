Israeli troops open fire during diplomats' tour in West Bank, drawing widespread condemnation

JENIN, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces fired warning shots on Wednesday (May 21) as foreign diplomats visited the occupied West Bank, the military said, apologising for the incident after the Palestinian Authority accused troops of "deliberately" shooting at the delegation.

AFP footage from the scene of the incident in the West Bank city of Jenin - a frequent target of Israeli military raids - showed the delegation and accompanying journalists running for cover as shots were heard.

A video released by the Palestinian foreign ministry showed two men in Israeli army uniforms pointing guns at a group of people from behind metal gates while shots ring out.

AFP was not immediately able to verify the video, but the journalist in Jenin said the footage appears to show the camp's eastern entrance.

No injuries were reported in the incident, but it drew prompt condemnation from around the world.

HOLD THOSE RESPONSIBLE TO ACCOUNT

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urged Israel to hold to account those responsible for the shooting near Jenin, a stronghold of Palestinian armed groups and a frequent target of Israeli raids.

A European diplomat said the group had gone to the area "to see the destruction" caused by months of Israeli operations.

The Israeli military said "the delegation deviated from the approved route", prompting troops to fire "warning shots" to keep them away from "an area where they were not authorised to be".

After the warning shots were fired at diplomats, Belgium demanded a "convincing explanation" from Israel, while Spain said it was "in contact with other affected countries to jointly coordinate a response to what happened, which we strongly condemn".

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani summoned the Israeli ambassador to Rome and said that "threats against diplomats are unacceptable".

France also said it would summon Israel's ambassador, and Germany said Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul would also raise the "unprovoked shooting" with his Israeli counterpart.

Egypt said the incident "violates all diplomatic norms".

Turkey demanded an immediate investigation Wednesday over what the Israeli military said were warning shots fired during a visit by foreign diplomats to the occupied West Bank.