Jaguar Land Rover names Tata Motors CFO as top boss after rebrand controversy

British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) named P B Balaji as CEO, replacing Adrian Mardell, parent Tata Motors said on Monday (Aug 4).

Last week, a spokesperson said Mardell would step down after being at the helm for three years.

Mardell has been with Jaguar Land Rover, which is seen as the cash cow for Tata Motors, for more than three decades.

Balaji has been Tata Motors' group chief financial officer since late 2017. His appointment is effective in November.

Mardell, who joined JLR in 1990, became chief executive in November 2022 - following a stint as chief financial officer from June 2019 - and spearheaded a major brand revamp.