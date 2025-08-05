Jaguar Land Rover names Tata Motors CFO as top boss after rebrand controversy
Outgoing CEO Adrian Mardell oversaw a major brand revamp of Jaguar that polarised opinions.
British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) named P B Balaji as CEO, replacing Adrian Mardell, parent Tata Motors said on Monday (Aug 4).
Last week, a spokesperson said Mardell would step down after being at the helm for three years.
Mardell has been with Jaguar Land Rover, which is seen as the cash cow for Tata Motors, for more than three decades.
Balaji has been Tata Motors' group chief financial officer since late 2017. His appointment is effective in November.
Mardell, who joined JLR in 1990, became chief executive in November 2022 - following a stint as chief financial officer from June 2019 - and spearheaded a major brand revamp.
Jaguar will transition to an all-electric luxury brand by 2026. Its minimalist rebrand was launched in December 2024.
Last year, a promotional video for the rebrand was criticised for showing models in brightly coloured outfits walking in an alien-like landscape.
“Break Moulds,” the copy read. The video did not include cars or any references to Jaguar being a car brand.
Several people complained about the lack of a car and the confusing message. X owner Elon Musk wrote on the platform, “Do you sell cars?”
Many also complained about the change of the well-known “leaper” jaguar logo to a new, minimalist "J" logo.