Wildlife advocate, primate expert Jane Goodall dies at 91

WASHINGTON: British primatologist Jane Goodall, who transformed the study of chimpanzees and became one of the world's most revered wildlife advocates, has died at the age of 91, her institute announced Wednesday (Oct 1).

Goodall "died peacefully in her sleep while in Los Angeles" on a speaking tour of the United States, the Jane Goodall Institute said in a statement on Instagram.

"Dr Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionised science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world," it said.

Goodall had been scheduled to meet with students and teachers on Wednesday to launch the planting of 5,000 trees around wildfire burn zones in the Los Angeles area.

Organisers learned of her death as the event was to begin at EF Academy in Pasadena, said spokesperson Shawna Marino. The first tree was planted in Goodall’s name after a moment of silence.

“I don’t think there’s any better way to honour her legacy than having a thousand children gathered for her,” Marino said.