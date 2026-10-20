Japan to launch world-first mission to moon of Mars

"NATURAL SPACE STATION"

JAXA said the mission will also explore the possibility of using Phobos as a "natural space station" by establishing the requirements for a round trip - something "essential for crewed Mars exploration".



It will also observe the planet's other moon, Deimos, although it will not land on it.



US and Chinese space agencies have also been vying to be the first to return rock samples from Mars's surface back to Earth.



NASA's Perseverance rover, which has been roaming across Mars since 2021, has already collected samples.



The return mission, however, was effectively cancelled by the administration of US President Donald Trump following a vote by Congress in January.



China's Tianwen-3 spacecraft is scheduled for launch around 2028 and hopes to return Mars samples to Earth as early as 2031 - potentially before the Japanese mission's return.