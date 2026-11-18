Nvidia's former CEO Jensen Huang, who resigned from the chipmaker last week under a cloud of scandal, said on Tuesday (Nov 17) he "would be honoured" to come back as CEO if the board decided his return would be in the best interest of shareholders and employees.

"Since my departure, I've seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO," Huang said in his first public statement since he resigned on Nov 12 over revelations of extramarital affairs that intensified scrutiny of the chip firm's China business.

"I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation," he said.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Huang's statement. Nvidia shares pared some declines and were last down 1 per cent.

Earlier in the day Nvidia created a board-level committee to oversee national security and export controls, its first major governance move since Huang left.

Huang's relationships, including one with a woman suspected of spying for China, have raised questions about whether Nvidia's oversight kept pace with its rapid growth and increasing importance to US national security. The crisis had erased more than US$400 billion from the company's market value by Monday's close.

The National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee will be chaired by director Suzanne Nora Johnson, a former Goldman Sachs vice chair, Nvidia said. Directors Stephen Neal, former CEO of law firm Cooley, and John Dabiri, a Caltech professor, will also serve on the committee.

US President Donald Trump welcomed the move, calling the launch of a national security initiative a good idea.