Jimmy Kimmel returns to late-night television from six-day suspension

LOS ANGELES: Jimmy Kimmel was due to return to ABC's late-night television lineup on Tuesday (Sep 23) after a nearly week-long suspension over his on-air remarks about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk that corporate parent Walt Disney described as "insensitive."

On his first night back, the comedian was expected to address his comments from last week that rankled some viewers, drew threats of federal regulatory action and prompted a boycott of the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" show by two major television station groups.

While Disney announced on Monday that it was ready to restore Kimmel to ABC's airwaves, station owners Nexstar Media and Sinclair have said they will continue to preempt Kimmel's time slot with other programming on their network affiliate stations, which reach about 23 percent of US households.

Kimmel, whose show has frequently lampooned President Donald Trump, drew outrage from conservatives for saying that Trump's supporters were desperate to characterise Kirk's accused assassin "as anything other than one of them" and for trying to "score political points" from his murder.

The comments came in the opening monologue of Kimmel's broadcast on Sep 15, five days after Kirk, an influential Trump ally, author and radio-podcast host, was shot dead while speaking on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem.

Brendan Carr, head of the Federal Communications Commission, which regulates broadcasters, said on a podcast hosted by conservative commentator Benny Johnson on Sep 17 that Kimmel's remarks were part of an effort to lie to the American public about the politics of the man accused of killing Kirk, and that he was looking at "remedies."

He urged local broadcasters in ABC's network to quit airing Kimmel and warned stations they otherwise could face fines or the loss of licenses.

"We can do this the easy way or the hard way," Carr said then.