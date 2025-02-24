Paedophile French surgeon on trial for abusing almost 300 patients admits to most charges

VANNES: A former surgeon accused of raping or sexually assaulting hundreds of young patients, some while they were under anaesthetic, has admitted guilt in a "vast majority" of those cases, his lawyer said on Monday (Feb 24).

Joel Le Scouarnec, 74, faces charges of aggravated rape and sexual assault against 299 victims, most of them children at the time, in a case that raises tough questions for France's publicly run healthcare system, victims and rights groups say.

"The defendant admits responsibility for a vast majority of the acts" for which he has been charged, his lawyer Maxime Tessier said on the first day of the four-month trial.

The trial takes place in Vannes, a small town in Brittany.

Le Scouarnec was handed a suspended four-month jail sentence for possessing child pornography in 2005 but managed to secure a job as a surgeon at a public hospital in Quimperle, western France, the following year.

He continued to work in public hospitals until his re-arrest in 2017 on suspicion of raping his six-year-old neighbour. Police investigators searching his home found a cache of dolls, wigs and child pornography. They also discovered electronic diaries that appeared to detail his sexual assaults on scores of patients in hospitals across the region. The entries included his victims' names, ages and addresses as well as the nature of the abuse.

The doctor also described himself as a "major pervert" and a "paedophile" in his notes.

"And I am very happy about it," he recorded.

In 2020, Le Scouarnec was found guilty of the rape and sexual assault of his child neighbour, as well as two of his nieces and a four-year-old patient, and sentenced to 15 years in jail.

Following further investigations into the alleged victims logged on his files, prosecutors eventually charged Le Scouarnec with the aggravated rape and sexual assault of 299 people.