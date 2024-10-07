Kamala Harris, on popular podcast, rejects Republican's 'childless' dig

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday (Oct 6) rejected Republican Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders's suggestion the Democratic presidential candidate is not humble because she does not have biological children.

Harris said the Arkansas governor's views on family were outdated and discussed her own "modern family", which includes her husband, Doug Emhoff, and his two children from his first marriage, Cole and Ella.

During a town hall she moderated for Republican Donald Trump in Michigan in September, Sanders said that her kids keep her "humble", while Harris "doesn't have anything keeping her humble".

Harris responded to Sanders on the popular Call Her Daddy podcast, saying "I don't think she understands that there are a whole lot of women out here who, one, are not aspiring to be humble. Two, a whole lot of women out here who have a lot of love in their life, family in their life, and children in their life."

"And I think it's really important for women to lift each other up."

Harris also said family comes in many forms.

"We have our family by blood, and then we have our family by love, and I have both, and I consider it to be a real blessing," she said. "And I have two beautiful children, Cole and Ella, who call me Momala. We have a very modern family. My husband's ex-wife is a friend of mine."

The vice president also responded to Trump's running mate, JD Vance, having previously complained he didn't want the country run by "childless cat ladies".

"I just think it's mean and mean-spirited," Harris said.

The governor's office and the Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Harris joined the podcast, hosted by Alex Cooper, for a discussion on reproductive rights.

The appearance was part of a broader media outreach effort by Harris as she seeks to boost her support in the final 30 days of the campaign against Trump.

The vice president's campaign, which has come under criticism over the amount of media interviews Harris has done so far, she said will appear on CBS' 60 Minutes, ABC's The View, CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Howard Stern Show this week.