Kenya announces second Ebola case, says 'no evidence' of wider spread

It said 108 were in quarantine in the country, while five were located outside Kenya, adding that health authorities in those countries had been notified.



Officials are still working on tracing the remaining 15, the ministry said.



The country has never previously reported a case.



Neighbouring Uganda recorded 20 - almost all people who had travelled from the DRC - and two deaths, before being declared Ebola-free in August.



Kenya's first victim was a national, who has not been named but was referred to as a 40-year-old businessman.



He fell ill around a month ago and had been treated in the DRC, before travelling overland to the Ugandan capital, Kampala, and flying into Nairobi on Oct 3.



He was hospitalised in Nairobi, but later died on Oct 5, according to Health Minister Aden Duale.



According to Congolese health authorities, the outbreak has infected 9,066 people so far and caused 4,381 deaths since the emergence in the DRC of the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, for which there is still neither a vaccine nor a specific treatment.