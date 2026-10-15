Kenya announces second Ebola case, says 'no evidence' of wider spread

NAIROBI: Kenya has recorded its second case of Ebola, the health ministry said on Wednesday (Oct 14), saying there was "no evidence" of any large-scale transmission of the deadly virus.

The country reported its first-ever Ebola death last week after a Kenyan man who had been living in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) died after returning to Kenya.

The DRC declared its 17th Ebola outbreak in May. The deadly disease has killed more than 15,000 people in Africa over the past 50 years.

"The Ministry of Health confirms a second case of Ebola," it said in a statement, adding the 39-year-old man was a close family member of the first victim and already in quarantine and being monitored when the virus was detected.

It emphasised that such early detection "limits the chance of passing the virus to others", and that "there is no evidence of spread in the wider community".

The individual was isolated "as soon as he developed fever, fatigue and joint pains", the ministry said, before being tested and found positive for the virus.

"He is now in a designated treatment centre, where trained teams are giving him supportive care."

The ministry said it had listed 128 contacts of the first case and had traced 113, as of Tuesday.