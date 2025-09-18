Beetle that threatens Australia's grains industry found in imported nappies

CANBERRA: Australia has detected the larvae of khapra beetles in imported nappies sold in supermarkets nationwide, the agriculture ministry said, raising concerns the pest could infest grain storage and disrupt agricultural exports.

The ministry said in a statement on Tuesday (Sep 16) it had been working with the importer and retailer of the nappies to trace and treat nappies containing the insect since it was alerted to their detection in New South Wales on Sep 7.

Australia is currently free of the khapra beetle, a tiny brown insect up to 3mm long that feeds on stored food, making it unusable.

The agriculture ministry classifies khapra beetles as the biggest pest threat to Australia's A$18 billion (US$12 billion) grains industry, saying their establishment in the country would cause trading partners to reject Australian goods, causing huge losses.

Australia is one of the world's biggest exporters of wheat, barley and sorghum.