In latest purge, Hegseth removes head of Pentagon intelligence agency, other senior officials

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fired the head of the Pentagon's intelligence agency and two other senior military commanders, three US officials told Reuters on Friday (Aug 22), the latest move by President Donald Trump's administration to purge officials at the Pentagon.

It was not immediately clear why Lieutenant General Jeffrey Kruse, who led the Defense Intelligence Agency, was fired.

Hegseth's purge broadened later on Friday. One US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Reuters that in addition to Kruse, Hegseth had also ordered the removal of the chief of US Naval reserves and the commander of Naval Special Warfare Command.

All three officials said it was unknown why they were fired.

"The firing of yet another senior national security official underscores the Trump administration’s dangerous habit of treating intelligence as a loyalty test rather than a safeguard for our country," said US Senator Mark Warner, who is the vice chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

The firing was first reported by the Washington Post.