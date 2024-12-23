At least 3,100 Native Americans killed in US boarding schools: report

WASHINGTON: The number of Native Americans who were killed in US boarding schools is at least triple the official government figure, the Washington Post reported Sunday (Dec 22).

From 1819 until the 1970s, the United States ran hundreds of Indian boarding schools across the country to involuntarily assimilate Native children into European settler culture, including forced conversion to Christianity.

An investigation by the Post documented 3,104 Indigenous students who died at the schools between 1828 and 1970, three times the number found in a recent government assessment of the institutions' toll.

President Joe Biden made headlines in October when he offered a historic apology for one of the United States' "most horrific chapters": Native American children being ripped from their families and placed in often abusive boarding schools.