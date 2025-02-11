At least 50 die in Guatemala after bus plunges off bridge

GUATEMALA CITY: A bus veered off a highway bridge into a polluted ravine in Guatemala City early on Monday (Feb 10), killing at least 51 people and trapping survivors, a spokesperson for the city's fire department said.



The densely packed bus was travelling into the capital from the town of San Agustin Acasaguastlan on a busy route into the city from when it plunged approximately 20 meters from Puente Belice, a highway bridge that crosses over a road and creek.



The spokesman, Carlos Hernandez, said the bodies of 36 men and 15 women had been sent to a provincial morgue set up for the accident.