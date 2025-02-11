Logo
World

At least 50 die in Guatemala after bus plunges off bridge
First responders work at the site of a deadly bus crash, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, February 10, 2025. REUTERS/Cristina Chiquin

11 Feb 2025 01:27AM
GUATEMALA CITY: A bus veered off a highway bridge into a polluted ravine in Guatemala City early on Monday (Feb 10), killing at least 51 people and trapping survivors, a spokesperson for the city's fire department said.

The densely packed bus was travelling into the capital from the town of San Agustin Acasaguastlan on a busy route into the city from when it plunged approximately 20 meters from Puente Belice, a highway bridge that crosses over a road and creek.

The spokesman, Carlos Hernandez, said the bodies of 36 men and 15 women had been sent to a provincial morgue set up for the accident.

First responders carry a person on a stretcher in the aftermath of a deadly bus crash, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, February 10, 2025. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
First responders work at the site of a deadly bus crash, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, February 10, 2025. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Images shared by the fire department on social media showed the bus partially submerged in wastewater and surrounded by victims' bodies.

Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo declared three days of national mourning and deployed the country's army and disaster agency to assist response efforts.

"I stand in solidarity with the families of the victims who today woke up to heartbreaking news. Their pain is my pain," Arevalo said on social media.
Source: Reuters/fs

