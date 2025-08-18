US envoy says Israel's turn to 'comply' as Lebanon moves to disarm Hezbollah

BEIRUT: United States envoy Tom Barrack on Monday (Aug 18) called on Israel to honour commitments under a ceasefire that ended its war with the Hezbollah, after the Lebanese government launched a process to disarm the militant group.

Under the November truce agreement, weapons in Lebanon were to be restricted to the state, and Israel was to fully withdraw its troops from the country, although it has kept forces at five border points it deems strategic.

"I think the Lebanese government has done their part. They've taken the first step. Now what we need is Israel to comply," Barrack said following a meeting in Beirut with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

Asked by reporters about whether he expected to see Israel fully withdraw from Lebanese territory, Barrack said that "that's exactly the next step" needed.

To the US diplomat, "the next step is we need participation on the part of Israel, and we need an economic plan for prosperity, restoration and renovation" in Lebanon, weighed down by dire political and economic crises in recent years.

Barrack said Washington was "in the process of now discussing with Israel what their position is", adding that "in the next few weeks you're going to see progress on all sides".

"It means a better life for the people ... and at least the beginning of a roadway to a different kind of dialogue" in the region, he said.