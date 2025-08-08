US plan proposes Hezbollah disarmament by year-end, Israeli withdrawal

BEIRUT: The United States has presented Lebanon with a proposal that would see the disarmament of Hezbollah by the end of 2025, halt Israeli military operations on Lebanese soil, and lead to a phased Israeli withdrawal from five positions in southern Lebanon, according to a Lebanese cabinet agenda reviewed by Reuters.

The plan, submitted by US President Donald Trump’s regional envoy Tom Barrack, outlines the most detailed steps yet to neutralise the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, which has faced increasing domestic and international pressure to disarm since last year’s war with Israel.

CABINET DEBATES OBJECTIVES, NOT TERMS

Following a cabinet meeting on Thursday (August 7), Lebanese Information Minister Paul Morcos confirmed the government had approved the objectives of the US plan but had not discussed its full contents.

“We did not delve into the details or components of the US proposal. Our discussion and decision were limited to its objectives,” Morcos said.

The goals outlined in the proposal include the elimination of armed non-state actors such as Hezbollah, the deployment of Lebanese government forces to key internal and border areas, Israeli withdrawal from five occupied positions in the south, resolution of prisoner issues through indirect negotiations, and final demarcation of Lebanon’s borders with Israel and Syria.

The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Israeli prime minister’s office also declined to comment, while Israel’s defence ministry had yet to issue a statement at time of publication.

Hezbollah has not formally responded, but three political sources told Reuters that the group’s ministers and allied Shi’ite representatives withdrew from the cabinet session in protest over the discussions.