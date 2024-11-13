From 'Little Marco' to 'Mr Secretary': Rubio shows Trump China push

WASHINGTON: Marco Rubio's first experiences with Donald Trump involved trading schoolyard insults, but he will now become the president-elect's face to the world -- potentially showing a more traditional, hawkish US foreign policy, especially on China.

Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants who would be the first US secretary of state fluent in Spanish, from his earliest days has been a vociferous opponent of the communist government in Havana and other Latin American leftists, including in Venezuela.

In recent years the senator from Florida, whose nomination has been reported by multiple US media outlets but not yet confirmed, has become one of the most outspoken senators against Beijing.

His efforts have included championing Taiwan, moving to restrict Chinese business operations in the United States and leading legislative measures to punish the Asian power over its treatment of Hong Kong and the Uyghur minority.

Rubio has also long joined Republicans in their fervent support for Israel and hard line on Iran's clerical state.

Yet for all of his adamant views on the world, the baby-faced 53-year-old was once seen as a rising star in a more moderate Republican Party that would reach out to minorities and suburban swing voters.