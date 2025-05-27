Four people injured in Liverpool parade crash 'very, very ill,' mayor says

LIVERPOOL: Four people were "very, very ill in hospital" after sustaining injuries when a car ploughed into a crowd of Liverpool fans during a Premier League title parade, the city's mayor said on Tuesday (May 27), adding he hoped they would "pull through".

British police believe the incident, in a packed Liverpool city centre on Monday, was isolated and not an act of terrorism, but have not said why or how a man was able to drive at crowds celebrating in the streets.

Videos posted online showed a grey people-carrier driving through a crowded street that was closed to cars, sending several flying into the air and dragging at least four under its wheels.

When the vehicle stopped, angry fans converged on it and began smashing the windows as police officers battled to prevent them from reaching the driver.

Police said late on Monday that 20 people were treated at the scene and 27 were taken to hospital, including children.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: "Scenes of joy turned to utter horror and devastation."

"My thoughts and the thoughts the whole country are with all of those that are affected," he told reporters on Tuesday.

Liverpool City Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram told the BBC there were "still four people who are very, very ill in hospital".

"We are hoping of course that they pull through."