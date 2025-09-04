Logo
Man accused of Liverpool parade crash pleads not guilty
Man accused of Liverpool parade crash pleads not guilty

Paul Doyle, 53, charged with causing grievous bodily harm after a car ploughed into a crowd of soccer fans during this week's Liverpool FC's victory parade, appears at Liverpool Magistrates' Court in Liverpool, Britain, on May 30, 2025, in this courtroom sketch. (File photo: REUTERS/Julia Quenzler)

04 Sep 2025 07:29PM
LONDON: A British man accused of driving his vehicle into crowds celebrating Liverpool's Premier League title win last May pleaded not guilty to 31 offences on Thursday (Sep 4).

Former British marine Paul Doyle, 53, appeared by videolink from prison at Liverpool Crown Court, pleading not guilty to charges relating to 29 victims, aged between six months and 77 years.

Supporters of the city's world-famous football team had thronged its streets on May 26 to celebrate the club's record-equalling 20th English top-flight title when scenes of joy turned to horror.

Merseyside Police said 134 people were injured when Doyle allegedly drove his car into the crowds.

Police work at the scene on May 27, 2025, where a car collided with pedestrians during a Premier League winners parade near the Liver Building in Liverpool, England, the day before. (Photo: PA via AP)

Doyle, a father of three from the Croxteth neighbourhood in the city, is charged with dangerous driving, attempting to cause or causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and affray (disturbing the peace).

A provisional trial date has been fixed for Nov 24, with the case expected to last three to four weeks.

