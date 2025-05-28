‘Close shave’: Singaporean Liverpool fan hurt after car ran over his foot in parade crash

SINGAPORE: Liverpool fan Pandiyan Vellasami was among a group of 35 supporters who travelled from Singapore to the English city to celebrate their beloved football club’s Premier League title win.

It was the 63-year-old’s first time there, where he got to fulfil his lifelong dream of watching a match at Anfield.

But the joyous occasion soon turned into a chaotic nightmare.

Mr Pandiyan sustained minor injuries on Monday (May 26) when a car ploughed into a crowd of fans during the club’s victory parade in a packed Liverpool city centre.

He told CNA that he suffered minor bruises on his hands and legs, as well as slight pain after the car ran over his foot. He also said he was “inches away” from being struck full on.

“If I had not been able to move (away fast) enough … I would be under the car. The tyre would have gone over my body,” he added.

“When I was sleeping (later that evening), the emotions were still there. My mind was going back to the incident, as to what could have been. So I had a bit of difficulty sleeping and all that.”

While he did not seek medical attention, 50 people – including children – were treated for their injuries. Four people trapped under the vehicle had to be freed by firefighters.

Eleven victims remained in hospital in stable condition on Tuesday, with all appearing to be recovering well, said British police.

Police have said they believe the incident was isolated and not an act of terrorism.

A 53-year-old man, believed to be the driver, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs.