‘Close shave’: Singaporean Liverpool fan hurt after car ran over his foot in parade crash
Dozens of people, including children, were injured after a car ploughed into a crowd of supporters during Liverpool FC’s Premier League title parade on Monday.
SINGAPORE: Liverpool fan Pandiyan Vellasami was among a group of 35 supporters who travelled from Singapore to the English city to celebrate their beloved football club’s Premier League title win.
It was the 63-year-old’s first time there, where he got to fulfil his lifelong dream of watching a match at Anfield.
But the joyous occasion soon turned into a chaotic nightmare.
Mr Pandiyan sustained minor injuries on Monday (May 26) when a car ploughed into a crowd of fans during the club’s victory parade in a packed Liverpool city centre.
He told CNA that he suffered minor bruises on his hands and legs, as well as slight pain after the car ran over his foot. He also said he was “inches away” from being struck full on.
“If I had not been able to move (away fast) enough … I would be under the car. The tyre would have gone over my body,” he added.
“When I was sleeping (later that evening), the emotions were still there. My mind was going back to the incident, as to what could have been. So I had a bit of difficulty sleeping and all that.”
While he did not seek medical attention, 50 people – including children – were treated for their injuries. Four people trapped under the vehicle had to be freed by firefighters.
Eleven victims remained in hospital in stable condition on Tuesday, with all appearing to be recovering well, said British police.
Police have said they believe the incident was isolated and not an act of terrorism.
A 53-year-old man, believed to be the driver, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs.
WHAT HAPPENED
Recounting the incident, Mr Pandiyan said he was close to the junction of Water Street from 3pm onwards until the parade bus arrived around 5.30pm.
After that, crowds began leaving in a “very safe” manner, he added.
“Then suddenly, the crowd in front of me started screaming, and then I saw people jumping to the right and to the left. And then suddenly, I saw the car right in front of me.”
Mr Pandiyan said he was able to jump aside, but the car scraped his arm and shin as it went past. It also ran over his foot.
“Then I just managed to move away, and then he banged forward, hit a bunch of people. And then all around me, people started rushing to the car, banging on the car, smashing the window and all that,” he recounted.
He said the driver then reversed and struck an ambulance, before driving ahead again and “smashing into people”.
“I saw the policemen, all the people also running towards us, so I thought there’s going to be a scuffle,” he added.
Police said the driver involved in the incident was believed to have followed an ambulance into a closed street when a road block was lifted to allow paramedics to attend to a suspected heart attack victim.
Videos posted online showed the vehicle driving through the street, which was crowded with fans, sending several flying into the air and dragging at least four under its wheels.
When the vehicle stopped, angry people converged on it and began smashing the windows as police officers battled to prevent them from reaching the driver.
Mr Pandiyan said he started leaving the scene as he did not want to be part of the chaos.
“Along the way, I could see people sitting on the side. Some people had blood on their faces and hands and all that … One or two people even saw me and asked: ‘Are you okay?’”
He said he picked up some plasters and ointment on the way back to his hotel nearby, but did not seek medical treatment. He told his son in their hotel room that “God blessed me”.
Mr Pandiyan and his son were part of a fan trip organised by Matchday Affairs, a tour agency that specialises in organising trips to Premier League football matches.
The company’s founder and director Mirza Salim said he immediately checked on the group via text message, as he had already returned to the hotel before the incident. Mr Pandiyan told him about his injuries and they later met for dinner.
“He’s a calm person … he said he was okay, but I think in his heart (he knew) it was a close shave for him,” Mr Mirza said.
“TRUE SPIRIT OF LIVERPOOL FANS”
Following the incident, people struggled to leave the city centre amid the chaos.
Some Singaporeans were among the thousands waiting outside train stations, which were temporarily closed. Phone signals were also jammed due to the high crowd volume.
Many were stuck in the cold and rain, while some tried to look for alternative travel arrangements.
Liverpool fan Matthew Rajendra said he was having dinner with his girlfriend nearby but did not find out about the incident until a while later, as the mobile reception was spotty.
The couple wanted to head back to London but could not enter the train stations due to the crowds. They eventually managed to get back that evening.
He added: “Before the incident, the fans were clearly, very visibly, happy. And you could see everyone from everywhere just celebrating on the streets … It was like a fun day out, basically, and Disneyland for Liverpool fans with whatever was going on.
“But after the incident, you can definitely sense that there was more tension amongst the fans, and more people wanted to get out of there as soon as possible.”
Still, the 32-year-old said the “true spirit of Liverpool fans” shone through even at the shuttered train stations.
“Everyone took this very positively. We were just singing chants … someone was chanting: ‘I want to go home. I want to go home’,” he added.
“Everyone queued up in an orderly manner, and even as we got into the station, some of the fans were thanking police officers for all the work they were doing. I thought that was pure class from the fans.”