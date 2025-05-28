Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Liverpool parade crash

LIVERPOOL, England: A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs after a car ploughed into a crowd of Liverpool fans during a Premier League title parade, injuring more than 50, British police said.

Eleven victims remained in hospital in a stable condition on Tuesday (May 27), police said, adding that they all appeared to be recovering well.

British police believe the incident, in a packed Liverpool city centre on Monday, was isolated and not an act of terrorism.

They said the driver of the grey Ford Galaxy people-carrier involved in the incident was believed to have followed an ambulance into a closed street when a road block was lifted to allow paramedics to attend to a suspected heart attack victim.