Logo
Logo

World

Car rams Los Angeles crowd, injuring 28
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Car rams Los Angeles crowd, injuring 28

Car rams Los Angeles crowd, injuring 28

A vehicle that plunged into a crowd outside a nightclub injuring dozens is seen in Los Angeles, California, US, on Jul 19, 2025. (Photo: REUTERS/Jorge Garcia)

19 Jul 2025 09:28PM (Updated: 19 Jul 2025 09:32PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES: An "unknown vehicle" drove into a crowd in Hollywood in the early hours of Saturday (Jul 19), injuring 28 people, the Los Angeles Fire Department said, without providing information on the cause of the incident.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene in East Hollywood, assisting three patients in critical condition, six in serious condition and 19 listed as fair, the Fire Department said.

An earlier report from officials had listed four to five people in "at least critical condition".

ABC News quoted a Fire Department official saying that preliminary investigations pointed to a driver losing consciousness and ramming a large crowd outside a nightclub. However, this could not be immediately verified.

The area where the incident occurred is near Hollywood landmarks including Sunset Boulevard and the Walk of Fame - a sidewalk emblazoned with stars commemorating movie industry figures.

Source: AFP/dy

Related Topics

Los Angeles car attack
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement