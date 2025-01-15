Los Angeles firefighters hold the line despite extreme conditions

Some 8,500 firefighters from at least seven states and two foreign countries prevented the fires from growing for a second straight day as they gained slightly more control of the perimeter of the blazes, which nonetheless have consumed an area the size of Washington, DC.
A fleet of aircraft dropped water and retardant into the rugged hills while ground crews with hand tools and hoses have worked around the clock since the fires broke out on Jan 7, with the aircraft occasionally grounded by high winds.
The Eaton Fire in the foothills east of the city stood at 57 sq km with containment up 2 points to 35 per cent.
Red flag conditions were expected to last through Wednesday after winds peaked overnight with gusts surpassing 80kph, the National Weather Service said.
California Governor Gavin Newsom said 11 new fires broke out in Southern California overnight but were quickly extinguished because firefighters and equipment were positioned ahead of time.
Entire neighbourhoods have been levelled, leaving smouldering ash and rubble. In many homes, only a chimney is left standing.
"It's one thing to see it on television. It's another thing to see it from the air. The massive, massive destruction is unimaginable until you actually see it," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass told a press conference after taking an aerial tour.
Southern California has lacked any appreciable rain since April, turning brush into tinder as Santa Ana winds originating from the deserts whipped over hilltops and rushed through canyons, sending embers flying up to 3km ahead of the fire.
A few thousand more people were allowed back home but 88,000 remained under evacuation orders with another 84,000 under evacuation warnings - large-scale displacements unprecedented in the metropolitan area's history.
John Adolph, 48, a video producer, lost his home in the community of Altadena on the front lines of the Eaton Fire, grateful to be safe but uncertain of what lies ahead. Adolph said he went back to see what he could salvage but failed to get close.
"There were burning grocery stores, gas stations, exploding cars that went pop with glass flying ... Walls of flames two stories tall, tornadoes of flame. I was stupid with a side of crazy to try," Adolph said.
"We're doing a systematic search. The winds really don't have a whole lot of effect on our search and rescue operations," said Jorge Villanueva, a regional task force leader with the California Office of Emergency Services.
His team of 50 firefighters and sheriff's deputies conducted house-by-house searches, looking for any lingering fires and hazards such as lithium-ion batteries connected to solar panels.
PRICELESS ART DEEMED SAFE
The Palisades Fire also approached the priceless art collection at the J Paul Getty Museum, which houses paintings by Van Gogh, Rembrandt, Monet and Degas.
But the collection remained safely inside the Getty Center's fortress of travertine stone, fire-protected steel and reinforced concrete. "It would be extremely foolish to try and remove artwork" from its safe harbour, Getty Trust President Katherine E Fleming said. In Washington, a battle over emergency aid broke out between Republicans and Democrats over what is already the costliest wildfire in terms of insured losses.
US House of Representatives Democratic Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar said his rank-and-file lawmakers would oppose any attempt by Republicans to attach special conditions to federal disaster aid.
That is a departure from many previous natural disasters, and Democratic Representative Ted Lieu of California called Johnson's position "outrageous."
"We should not be leveraging the pain and suffering of our fellow Americans to try to force new policy changes," Lieu said.