World

Los Angeles firefighters hold the line despite extreme conditions
Search and rescue workers dig through the rubble left behind by the Eaton Fire, in Altadena, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

15 Jan 2025 04:54AM (Updated: 15 Jan 2025 04:56AM)
LOS ANGELES: Firefighters on Tuesday (Jan 14) held the line against two massive wildfires that have ravaged parts of Los Angeles for the past week, even as desert winds and a parched landscape presented extremely hazardous conditions.

Some 8,500 firefighters from at least seven states and two foreign countries prevented the fires from growing for a second straight day as they gained slightly more control of the perimeter of the blazes, which nonetheless have consumed an area the size of Washington, DC.

A fleet of aircraft dropped water and retardant into the rugged hills while ground crews with hand tools and hoses have worked around the clock since the fires broke out on Jan 7, with the aircraft occasionally grounded by high winds.
Maggie Jay, left, business office manager for the Terraces at Park Marino assisted living facility, walks past damage to the facility from the Eaton Fire with her colleagues on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
The Palisades Fire on the west edge of town held steady at 96 square km burned, and containment increased 3 percentage points to 17 per cent - a measurement of how much of the perimeter was under control.

The Eaton Fire in the foothills east of the city stood at 57 sq km with containment up 2 points to 35 per cent.

Red flag conditions were expected to last through Wednesday after winds peaked overnight with gusts surpassing 80kph, the National Weather Service said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said 11 new fires broke out in Southern California overnight but were quickly extinguished because firefighters and equipment were positioned ahead of time.

The death toll held steady at 24 as did the estimate of 12,000 structures damaged or destroyed, still portending a Herculean rebuilding effort ahead.

Entire neighbourhoods have been levelled, leaving smouldering ash and rubble. In many homes, only a chimney is left standing.

"It's one thing to see it on television. It's another thing to see it from the air. The massive, massive destruction is unimaginable until you actually see it," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass told a press conference after taking an aerial tour.

Southern California has lacked any appreciable rain since April, turning brush into tinder as Santa Ana winds originating from the deserts whipped over hilltops and rushed through canyons, sending embers flying up to 3km ahead of the fire.
James Lyons, an engineer with the Apple Valley Fire District, sprays hot spots at a home burned by the Palisades Fire, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Pacific Palisades, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)
"It is still very dangerous for the next 24 hours so we're keeping a very close eye," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

A few thousand more people were allowed back home but 88,000 remained under evacuation orders with another 84,000 under evacuation warnings - large-scale displacements unprecedented in the metropolitan area's history.

John Adolph, 48, a video producer, lost his home in the community of Altadena on the front lines of the Eaton Fire, grateful to be safe but uncertain of what lies ahead. Adolph said he went back to see what he could salvage but failed to get close.

"There were burning grocery stores, gas stations, exploding cars that went pop with glass flying ... Walls of flames two stories tall, tornadoes of flame. I was stupid with a side of crazy to try," Adolph said.

Urban search and rescue teams worked from an Altadena grocery store parking lot, tracking progress on whiteboards and handing out assignments from inside a trailer.

"We're doing a systematic search. The winds really don't have a whole lot of effect on our search and rescue operations," said Jorge Villanueva, a regional task force leader with the California Office of Emergency Services.

His team of 50 firefighters and sheriff's deputies conducted house-by-house searches, looking for any lingering fires and hazards such as lithium-ion batteries connected to solar panels.
Search and rescue workers dig through the rubble left behind by the Eaton Fire, in Altadena, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

PRICELESS ART DEEMED SAFE

The Palisades Fire also approached the priceless art collection at the J Paul Getty Museum, which houses paintings by Van Gogh, Rembrandt, Monet and Degas.

But the collection remained safely inside the Getty Center's fortress of travertine stone, fire-protected steel and reinforced concrete. "It would be extremely foolish to try and remove artwork" from its safe harbour, Getty Trust President Katherine E Fleming said. In Washington, a battle over emergency aid broke out between Republicans and Democrats over what is already the costliest wildfire in terms of insured losses.

US House of Representatives Democratic Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar said his rank-and-file lawmakers would oppose any attempt by Republicans to attach special conditions to federal disaster aid.

A row of classrooms is left charred inside Palisades High School in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, has said conditions would be considered when the emergency funding bill moves through Congress. He also said the cost of any wildfire disaster assistance funding should be "paid for," meaning the cost should be covered to prevent adding to the budget deficit, possibly by cutting other programs.

That is a departure from many previous natural disasters, and Democratic Representative Ted Lieu of California called Johnson's position "outrageous."

"We should not be leveraging the pain and suffering of our fellow Americans to try to force new policy changes," Lieu said.
Source: Reuters/fs

