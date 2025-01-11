Battle against Los Angeles fires gains ground as intense winds ease

LOS ANGELES: Firefighters finally started gaining control over two major wildfires on the eastern and western flanks of Los Angeles on Friday (Jan 10) as fierce winds that supercharged the fires for days finally eased.

Six simultaneous wildfires have devastated Los Angeles County neighbourhoods since Tuesday, killing 10 people and destroying nearly 10,000 structures, with those figures expected to grow.

With thousands of people suddenly homeless and the thickening smoke leading US officials to declare a public health emergency, firefighters reported progress in arresting the Palisades Fire on the western edge of the city and the Eaton Fire in the foothills east of the sprawling metropolis.

After burning out of control for days, despite the efforts of hundreds of firefighters attacking the blazes from the air and on the ground, the Palisades Fire was 8 per cent contained and the Eaton Fire 3 per cent. Cal Fire said both containment levels had been 0 per cent until Friday.

Even so, the fires combined had consumed more than 313,700 hectares - or 137sqkm – two-and-a-half times the land area of Manhattan.