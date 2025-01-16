Weather conditions in Los Angeles improve, giving firefighters respite

LOS ANGELES: Wind gusts and dry conditions will linger throughout the day on Thursday (Jan 16) in Los Angeles where firefighters hope to gain on their momentum against two major wildfires that have ravaged everything in their path.

Red Flag warnings advising of extreme wildfire danger expired across the Los Angeles area late on Wednesday but one remained for an area east of the metro area, where winds were expected to be 25 to 40kmh with gusts to 64kmh, the National Weather Service said.

"The winds are expected to switch to a more onshore flow late on Thursday and into Friday, bringing higher relative humidities and less chaotic wind flow, thus helping to mitigate the wildfire threat compared to recent days," the service said.

The National Weather Service added that the respite for fire-ravaged Los Angeles will be short, with high chances of renewed Red Flag warnings - when ideal fire conditions of high winds and low humidity dominate - starting again on Sunday.