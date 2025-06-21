Teen admits to US$245m Bitcoin theft charges, agrees to testify against co-accused Singaporean Malone Lam

A man, whose parents were kidnapped after he took part in a US$245 million Bitcoin theft, has pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges and has agreed to testify against his co-defendants, including Singaporean Malone Lam, according to court documents that were unsealed earlier this week.

Veer Chetal, 19, was one of three men, along with American Jeandiel Serrano and Lam, charged with stealing 4,100 bitcoins from a victim in Washington, DC, in an elaborate online scam last August.

The trio lived large after the heist, spending millions of dollars on cars, jewellery, rental mansions and nightclub parties, prosecutors say.

A week after the theft, Chetal's parents were assaulted and kidnapped briefly in a failed ransom plot aimed at the teen, whom the attackers believed had a large amount of cryptocurrency, authorities said.

Chetal's criminal case was unsealed on Monday (Jun 16) in federal court in Washington, revealing his guilty pleas in November and his agreement to cooperate with federal authorities investigating the Bitcoin theft.

It also revealed new allegations that he was involved in about 50 similar thefts that raked in another US$3 million between November 2023 and September 2024.

Lam was among 13 people indicted by a federal grand jury in May in an alleged online racketeering conspiracy involving crypto thefts across the US and overseas that netted more than US$260 million, including the US$245 million Bitcoin theft.

Chetal is facing 19 to 24 years in prison, a fine between US$50,000 and US$500,000, and restitution to the victim that has yet to be determined, according federal sentencing guidelines and his plea agreement.

His lawyer, David Weinstein, declined to comment, saying Chetal's case is still pending.

In September last year, US federal agents with a search warrant raided Chetal's apartment in Brunswick, New Jersey, and his parents' home in Danbury, Connecticut in connection with the US$245 million Bitcoin heist.

Authorities said they found more than US$500,000 in cash, expensive jewelry and watches and high-end clothing. Federal agents also said Chetal had US$39 million worth of crypto that he turned over to investigators.

Authorities have alleged Chetal, Lam and Serrano were involved in online “social engineering” attacks against crypto holders.

Lam is accused of sending victims alerts about unauthorised attempts to access their crypto accounts, while the others would call the victims posing as representatives from well-known companies like Google and Yahoo and gain access to their accounts, authorities said.

Messages seeking comment were left with lawyers for Lam and Serrano on Friday.

A week after the theft, six Florida men were accused of kidnapping Chetal's parents in broad daylight in Danbury.

One of them crashed a car into the parents' Lamborghini, while others pulled up in a van, police said. The attackers forced the couple out of their vehicle, beat them, put them in the van and tied them up, police said.

The plot was foiled, and the attackers were arrested quickly because there were eyewitnesses who immediately called police, and an off-duty Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent happened to be driving by at the time of the kidnapping, authorities said.

Federal agents said a seventh man, who was later arrested in connection with the kidnapping, had previously gotten into a dispute with Chetal that turned physical at a Miami nightclub.

The attack on the couple is part of an increasing trend worldwide in robbers using violence to steal crypto.

Chetal, who was attending Rutgers University in New Jersey at the time of the US$245 million theft and later withdrew, was born in India and came to the US with his family when he was four years old in 2010, according to court documents.

His father was granted a foreign worker's visa, and his wife and children obtained related dependent visas.

Federal authorities have said Chetal could face deportation as a result of the criminal case.

Authorities say Chetal's father lost his job at investment bank Morgan Stanley because of the kidnapping and his son's connection to it.

Chetal was initially released from federal custody on his own recognisance.

But a judge ordered him detained until trial earlier this year after federal prosecutors said they discovered Chetal was involved in another crypto theft worth US$2 million last October that he did not tell them about, after he had begun cooperating with authorities.