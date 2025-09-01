Logo
Man arrested after car crashes into Russian consulate in Sydney
Police officers oversee the loading of a car with a smashed window onto a flatbed truck after it crashed into the Russian consulate in Sydney, Australia, Sep 1, 2025. (Photo: REUTERS/Hollie Adams)

01 Sep 2025 08:39AM
SYDNEY: A man was arrested on Monday (Sep 1) after a car crashed into the Russian consulate in Sydney, Australian police and local media said.

Television footage from Australian TV networks Sky News and Nine showed a car with a smashed window abandoned next to a Russian flagpole, which local media said was on the grounds of Russia's consulate in the Sydney suburb of Woollahra.

New South Wales police said in a statement that officers responded shortly after 8am local time to reports of an unauthorised vehicle parked in the driveway of an address on Fullerton Street that corresponded with the location of the Russian consulate.

Officers attempted to speak to the driver before he drove his vehicle into the gates of the property, police said.

A 39-year-old man was arrested, and a 24-year-old constable was injured on his hand, the statement said.

Source: Reuters/fh

