Massive winter storm to clobber US from Plains to East Coast

ATLANTA: Millions of Americans from the Plains to the East Coast faced the threat of blizzards, heavy snow, treacherous ice and freezing rain through Monday (Jan 6), the National Weather Service said on Saturday.

Governors in Kentucky and Virginia declared states of emergency ahead of the winter storm.

"The storm is still taking shape," meteorologist Rich Bann of the NWS's Weather Prediction Center said Saturday evening. "But this thing has multiple hazards from heavy snows in the Plains to significant icing covering roads farther south".