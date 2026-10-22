Meta puts Muse agent at heart of AI strategy

Meta introduced new non-voting shares on Wednesday (Oct 21) to help fund the social media giant's costly AI expansion, as executives laid out their vision for organising the company's future around its nascent AI agent business.

Shares of the Facebook and Instagram parent rose more than 4 per cent in extended trading. Meta also forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates and reported strong growth of its new consumer AI agent app Muse.

The company has been pouring money into advanced chips and data centres to compete more aggressively with AI market leaders OpenAI and Anthropic, propelling it to the vanguard of an emerging consumer AI agent race while also eroding its historically strong free cash flow.

Meta will issue a new class of non-voting Class C common stock in January 2027, effectively resulting in a two-for-one split, to fund acquisitions and retain top talent while maintaining CEO Mark Zuckerberg's control.

Zuckerberg said more than 10 million people in the US and Canada have set up Muse accounts in a month and a half and growth remained strong.

He said he expected Muse would eventually serve "billions of people" who would potentially generate more revenue than the average Meta user, forecasting the venture would give rise to the kind of network effect that helped build his social media empire.

"Part of the reason why we're not just charging everyone up front to use this is we want to establish this Muse network, and we think that it's going to be more valuable for people at scale when there are a lot of people and businesses using Muse," Zuckerberg said on a conference call after Meta published its third-quarter financial report.