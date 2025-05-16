Top security team investigating TikTok murder of Mexican beauty influencer

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's powerful security Cabinet is investigating the murder of a young beauty influencer killed as she livestreamed a video on TikTok, President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday (May 15).

Authorities say the death of Valeria Marquez, 23, is being probed as a possible femicide, the killing of women or girls for reasons of gender.

The brazen killing has sent shockwaves through a country that faces high levels of violence against women.

"An investigation is underway to first find those responsible and the motive behind this situation," Sheinbaum said in her regular morning press conference.

"Our solidarity goes out to her family," she added.

Marquez was killed on Tuesday in the beauty salon where she worked in the city of Zapopan by a man who entered and shot her, the Jalisco state prosecutor said. The prosecutor's office did not name a suspect.

Seconds before the incident, Marquez was seen on her TikTok livestream seated at a table, clutching a stuffed toy. She was heard saying, "They're coming," before a voice in the background asked, "Hey, Vale?"

"Yes," Marquez replied, just before muting the sound on the livestream.

Moments later, she was shot to death. A person appeared to pick up her phone, with their face briefly showing on the livestream before the video ended.