World

Mexican train derailment kills at least 13 people, 98 injured
World

Mexican Army soldiers and Civil Protection members rescue passengers from the Interoceanic train that derailed in the Asuncion Ixtaltepec area on the route to Oaxaca, Mexico, on Dec 28, 2025. (File photo: AFP/Rusvel Rasgado)

29 Dec 2025 10:22AM (Updated: 29 Dec 2025 10:30AM)
MEXICO ‌CITY: Mexican authorities said on Sunday (Dec 28) that at ⁠least 13 people were killed after an Interoceanic Train carrying 250 people derailed in the southern state of Oaxaca.

The Mexican Navy said the train, which derailed near the town of Nizanda, was carrying nine crew members and 241 passengers.

Of those ‍on board, 139 ⁠were ‍reported to be out of danger, while 98 were injured, including 36 who were receiving medical assistance.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said ⁠on X that five of the injured were in critical condition, adding that ‍senior officials had been dispatched to the site to assist the families of those killed.

The governor of Oaxaca, Salomon Jara Cruz, expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the accident and said state authorities were coordinating with federal agencies to assist those affected.

Mexico's Attorney General's Office ‌has already opened an investigation into the incident, Attorney General Ernestina Godoy Ramos said in a social media ‍post.

Two passengers hug after Mexican Army soldiers and Civil Protection members rescued them from the Interoceanic train that derailed in the Asuncion Ixtaltepec area on the route to Oaxaca, Mexico on Dec 28, 2025. (File photo: AFP/Rusvel Rasgado)

The ‌Interoceanic Train, inaugurated in 2023 under former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, forms part of the broader Interoceanic Corridor project.

The initiative was designed to modernise the rail link across the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, connecting Mexico's Pacific port of Salina Cruz with Coatzacoalcos ‌on the Gulf Coast.

The Mexican government has sought to develop the isthmus into a strategic trade corridor, expanding ports, railways and industrial infrastructure with the goal of creating a route that could compete with the Panama Canal.

The train service is also part of a broader push to expand passenger and freight rail in southern Mexico and stimulate economic development in ‌the region.

Source: Reuters/dc

