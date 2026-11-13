As it happened: Microsoft Outlook outage disrupts government, business operations worldwide

SINGAPORE: Microsoft is working to fully restore services after a major global outage disrupted government agencies and businesses, leaving users unable to access Outlook and other applications for hours on Friday (Nov 13).

In Singapore, some government systems were disrupted, while DBS, UOB and OCBC reported email connectivity issues.

Singapore Airlines also warned of delays in responding to customer emails, although its flight operations and other services were unaffected.

Microsoft has reported continued recovery across affected regions, with broader improvements in North America and sustained improvements across much of Europe.

The tech giant also reported encouraging recovery in the Asia-Pacific region, although some users could still experience intermittent access issues or delayed email delivery.

The outage has affected users in 74 countries and territories, according to outage tracker Downdetector.

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