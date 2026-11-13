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Microsoft Outlook outage: Tech giant works to restore access as disruptions spark concerns
Microsoft is working to restore access to Outlook following widespread disruptions that have affected users.
SINGAPORE: Microsoft Outlook users are reporting disruptions to the email service, with some experiencing difficulties accessing their inboxes, sending messages and receiving emails.
The reported issues have raised concerns among individuals and businesses that rely on Outlook for daily communication and work.
Users also reported issues with Microsoft 365 and Teams.
Follow our live blog for the latest updates on the outage.