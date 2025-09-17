Moscow and Minsk rehearse launch of nuclear weapons deployed in Belarus, says Lukashenko

MOSCOW: Russia and Belarus are rehearsing the launch of Russian tactical nuclear weapons as part of joint war games, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday (Sep 16).

State media quoted the Belarusian chief of staff as saying that the exercises also featured Russia's Oreshnik hypersonic missile, which it test-fired last year in the war with Ukraine.

Russia and Belarus are ending five days of war games codenamed Zapad (West), a show of force they say is meant to test combat readiness but which has unnerved some neighbouring countries.

Dressed in military attire, Russian President Vladimir Putin met top military officials on Tuesday in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, where some of the drills took place. He said some 100,000 personnel and 10,000 pieces of equipment were involved.

PUTIN DEFENDS WAR GAMES

The drills were to ensure the "unconditional protection of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Union State," Putin said, referring to the alliance of Russia and Belarus.

Western military analysts say the exercises are designed to intimidate Europe and come just days after NATO forces said they shot down Russian drones that entered Polish airspace.

Belarus, which borders Ukraine and NATO members Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, hosts Russian tactical nuclear weapons under Moscow’s command and control.