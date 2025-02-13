Logo
World

At least 20 injured after car drives into Munich crowd in suspected attack
World

At least 20 injured after car drives into Munich crowd in suspected attack

At least 20 injured after car drives into Munich crowd in suspected attack

Police takes pictures of a car which drove into a crowd in Munich, Germany on Feb 13, 2025, injuring several people. (Photo: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay)

13 Feb 2025 08:14PM (Updated: 13 Feb 2025 08:49PM)
MUNICH: At least 20 people were injured after a 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker drove a car into a crowd of people in Munich in what the state premier said was probably an attack on Thursday (Feb 13), as the German city prepared to host a top-level security conference.

Police in the southern city said a car approached police vehicles stopped by a demonstration held by the Verdi union before speeding up and hitting people.

The suspected attack throws security back into the spotlight before a federal election next week following several other violent attacks.

It also came hours before leading international figures, including US Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, were in the city for the high-profile Munich Security Conference, which starts on Friday.

"It was probably an attack," Bavaria state premier Markus Soeder told reporters.

Emergency services attend the scene of an accident after a driver hit a group of people in Munich, Germany, Thursday Feb 13, 2025. (Photo: AP/Alexa Gr'f/dpa)

Bavaria's interior minister said he did not suspect there was a connection to the conference.

Police said they had detained the driver and did not consider him to pose any further threat.

A passer-by said he witnessed the incident from a window of a neighbouring office building. The car, a Mini Cooper, had threaded its way between the police vehicles and then accelerated, he said.

Another witness said she had seen part of the incident from a building. The car had accelerated and hit several people in the crowd, she said.

People in the crowd were taking part in a strike held by the Verdi public sector workers' union whose leader, Frank Werneke, expressed shock but said he had no further details.

Police set up a gathering point for witnesses in the Loewenbraeukeller, one of Munich's oldest beer halls.

The incident occurred around 1.5km from the security conference venue.

Source: Reuters/nh

