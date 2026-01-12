NATO says working on 'next steps' to boost Arctic security

ZAGREB: NATO chief Mark Rutte said on Monday (Jan 12) the alliance was working on ways to bolster Arctic security, as Europe scrambles to deflect US President Donald Trump's interest in taking over Greenland.

"Currently we are working on the next steps to make sure that indeed we collectively protect what is at stake," Rutte told journalists during a visit to Croatia.

Trump has rocked the 32-nation alliance by refusing to rule out military force to seize the autonomous territory of fellow NATO member Denmark.

The US leader has used a need to increase security in the Arctic region in the face of China and Russia as a key justification for why Washington needs to control the island.

"All allies agree on the importance of the Arctic and Arctic security, because we know that with sea lanes opening up there is a risk that the Russians and the Chinese will be more active," Rutte said.

"Currently we are discussing the next step to that, how to make sure that we give practical follow up on those discussions," he said.