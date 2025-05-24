Netanyahu accuses France, Britain and Canada of 'emboldening' Hamas

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the leaders of France, Britain and Canada of wanting to help the Palestinian militant group Hamas after they threatened to take "concrete action" if Israel did not stop its latest offensive in Gaza.

The criticism, echoing similar remarks from Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Thursday, was part of a fightback by the Israeli government against the increasingly heavy international pressure on it over the war in Gaza.

"You're on the wrong side of humanity and you're on the wrong side of history," Netanyahu said, accusing the three countries of supporting "mass murderers, rapists, baby killers and kidnappers" in reference to the Oct 2023 attacks on Israel.

As the flow of images of destruction and hunger in Gaza has continued, fuelling protests in countries across the world, Israel has struggled to turn world opinion, which has increasingly shifted against it despite the Hamas attacks.

Israeli officials have been particularly concerned about growing calls for European countries including France to follow others such as Spain and Ireland in recognising a Palestinian state, as part of a two-state solution to resolve decades of conflict in the region.