New Jersey wildfire could become state's largest in nearly 20 years

A fast-growing wildfire was burning in New Jersey's Pinelands near its Atlantic Ocean beach towns on Wednesday (Apr 23) and threatened to become the largest in the state in nearly 20 years, officials said.

The Jones Road Wildfire had spread to 13,250 acres (54 sq km) on Wednesday night and was 50 per cent contained, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said in a statement.

It was no longer threatening populated areas but a "soaking rainfall" is needed to stop the fire, officials said. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

The blaze could become the largest in New Jersey in about 20 years, said Shawn LaTourette, the state's commissioner of environmental protection, at a press conference. A fire in May 2007 in the same area consumed 68.8 sq km.

Embers from the fire sparked several small blazes near a decommissioned Oyster Creek nuclear power plant in Waretown, according to state officials. The plant, owned by Holtec International, shut down in 2018.

Lieutenant Governor Tahesha Way declared a state of emergency beginning at 7am on Wednesday. She was filling in for Governor Phil Murphy, who was on an overseas trip.

"At this time, we have no loss of life and no homes have been harmed," Way said on X on Wednesday morning.