At least 10 killed, dozens injured after truck drives into large crowd in New Orleans

At least 10 people were killed and more than 30 others injured after a truck drove into a large crowd in New Orleans early Wednesday morning (Jan 1).

NOLA Ready, the city’s emergency preparedness agency, said the "mass casualty incident" happened at about 3.15am (5.15pm Singapore time) on Canal Street and Bourbon Street.

It urged people to "get yourself away from the area". Those who were injured were taken to five hospitals.

US media outlets, citing unnamed law enforcement officials, said the suspect has died.

"HELL-BENT ON CREATING CARNAGE"

The driver had tried to "run over as many people as he possibly could", said New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick.

At that hour, the area would been packed with revellers celebrating New Year in the French Quarter district, renowned for its bars, restaurants and jazz history.

He was "hell-bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did", she added.

"This man, this perpetrator, he fired on our officers from his vehicle when he crashed his vehicle. Two of our officers have been shot. They are stable."