New Orleans New Year's celebration turns deadly as man rams truck into crowd

NEW ORLEANS: A 42-year-old Texas man crashed a pickup truck into a crowd celebrating New Year's Day in New Orleans' French Quarter and then opened fire on police, killing at least 10 people and injuring 35, in an early morning attack the FBI said was a potential act of terrorism.

The driver, identified by the FBI as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a US citizen from Texas, died at the scene in the shootout with police and may have been acting in concert with others, officials said.

The incident occurred at 3.15pm (5.15pm, Singapore time) near the intersection of Canal and Bourbon Streets, a historic tourist destination in the city's French Quarter known for attracting large crowds with its music and bars.

An ISIS flag was found in the vehicle, prompting an investigation into possible links to terrorist organizations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. It said the vehicle appeared to have been rented.

"We do not believe that Jabbar was solely responsible. We are aggressively running down every lead, including those of his known associates," FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Alethea Duncan told a press conference.

Investigators found weapons and a potential explosive device in the vehicle, and other potential explosive devices were found in the French Quarter, the FBI said. Two explosive devices were rendered safe, Duncan said.

She confirmed the death toll of 10, after a member of the US Congress said the number may have risen.

Officials postponed the Sugar Bowl, a classic American college football game played in New Orleans each New Year's Day, for 24 hours, event organizers said. The city will also be the site of the NFL Super Bowl on Feb 9.