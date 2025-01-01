At least 10 dead, 30 injured after truck drives into large crowd in New Orleans

At least 10 people were killed and 30 injured when a truck drove into a large crowd in New Orleans early Wednesday morning (Jan 1).

NOLA Ready, the city’s emergency preparedness agency, said the "mass casualty incident" happened at about 3.15am (5.15pm Singapore time) on Canal Street and Bourbon Street.

At that hour, the area would been packed with revellers celebrating New Year in the French Quarter district, renowned for its bars, restaurants and jazz history.

The 30 people who were injured were taken to five hospitals. "Public safety partners are responding on scene," NOLA Ready added.

It posted on social media urging those nearby to "get yourself away from the area".

Authorities gave no immediate indication as to whether the car ramming was deliberate or any other indication as to the cause.

Two police officers were shot and wounded in the attack.