New York introduces US$9 traffic congestion charge for drivers entering Manhattan

WASHINGTON: New York City drivers on Monday had to pay US$9 to enter Manhattan under the first such congestion fee in the US, which seeks to raise billions for mass transit and reduce traffic jams.

The fee went into effect on Sunday after New Jersey failed on Friday to convince a judge to halt it pending an appeal.

The city rushed to implement the charge before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan 20. Trump, who has a Manhattan residence, opposes the fee and said he would seek to block it.

New York is imposing the US$9 charge on passenger vehicles in the daytime in Manhattan south of 60th Street. Trucks and buses will pay up to US$21.60. The fee is reduced by 75 per cent at night.

Charged via electronic license plate readers, private cars will pay once a day regardless of how many trips they make. Taxis will pay 75 cents per trip and ride-share vehicles reserved by apps like Uber and Lyft will pay US$1.50 per trip.